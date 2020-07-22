Coombe hospital sets out what's needed to cement link to Portlaoise maternity unit

A key partner of Portlaoise hospital wants investment and recruitment to cement a network set up to deliver safe maternity care at the Laois hospital.

However, the Coombe the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital (CWIUG) also referred to the plan to remove services as representing a “longterm vision” for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The hospital issued a statement to the Leinster Express in response to a query as to whether the link with Portlaoise was addressed at a recent meeting between the Dublin hospital's management team and the new Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

“The meeting between the Minister for Health was a private one and therefore we cannot add to the statement issued by the Department of Health,” it said.

However, a Coombe statement did expand on the integration process.

“The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) is committed to further integration within a collaborative clinical network of Portlaoise maternity services and the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital (CWIUH). However, this needs to be facilitated through necessary capital investment and further recruitment of agreed key personnel.

“ A proposed Action Plan for the New Model of Clinical Services Delivery in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group was submitted to the Department of Health in December 2016, with a final version submitted in September 2017.

The Plan, which was developed by an advisory group, led by the DMHG and included all the relevant HSE National Clinical Leads, fulfils a Hiqa mandate from May 2015 to develop a long-term strategic vision for MRHP.

“On 19 December 2018, the then Minister for Health publicly stated that a consultation process with local stakeholders will be developed.

“The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in March 2015 between the CWIUH and the HSE. A senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist from the CWIUH was appointed as Clinical Director for Integration to lead the implementation of the Clinical Network.

“Professor Michael O’Connell has since become Master of the CWIUH and Clinical Director for Obstetrics & Gynaecology of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, in addition to retaining his Integration role,” it said.

The Coombe outlined what has been achieved under Prof O'Connells leadership:

· Collaboration with the CWIUH to train a midwife sonographer

· Introduction of anatomy scanning service

· Increased support of mandatory training through skills and drills, PROMPT training and neonatal resuscitation programme training

· Recruitment of bereavement support nurse, clinical midwife specialist in diabetes and more internationally trained midwives.

· Upgrade of maternity facilities.

· Introduction of fetal fibronectin testing.

· Introduction of prophylactic Anti D 2

· Development of memorandum of understanding for midwifery student training placements with Trinity College Dublin.

· Joint consultant obstetrician & gynaecology posts

· Joint consultant neonatology posts across CWIUH and MRHP

· Joint consultant perinatal mental health post between CWIUH and MRHP

· Medical social worker for women and infants’ services.

The Department of Health said maternity networks are being established across hospital groups to provide improved governance and oversight and facilitate the sharing of expertise.

“It is envisaged that the establishment of such networks will strengthen the operational resilience of smaller units and support such units to provide safe quality services.

“Continuing the development of robust maternity networks has been identified as a priority action for the HSE’s National Women and Infants Health Programme in 2020,” it said.