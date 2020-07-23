BREAKING: Heartbreak at death of second Laois brother from rare condition

Heartbreak has hit a Laois family for the second time, at the death of beloved child Ben Connolly.

Ben, 11, lost his lifetime battle with a rare illness, passing away peacefully on Wednesday July 22 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

His home in Graigue, Mountmellick, Laois was specially built for him and his little brother Jake, who died from the same condition aged two in 2016. It took many years of fundraising and volunteer labour and materials, and Ben finally got to move in last December to spend his final months in comfortable bright surroundings.

He formerly lived in Connolly Street, Mountmellick.



He was a loving brother to the late Jake Thomas, a loving son of Terence and Nicolette and a dear brother of Billy. The darling grandson of Con and Marion Farrell from Mountmellick and Tommy and Mary Connolly from Portarlington. He will be missed by his loving parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive and in the interest to protect the welfare of everyone, a private family funeral will take place.

Removal will be from his residence on Saturday at 10am (travelling via Smith's Corner and Connolly Street) arriving to St Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private Cremation To Take Place.

The family would like to thank everyone for their help and support at this difficult and sad time. They request family flowers Only Please. Donations If desired to The Ben and Jake Trust Fund.

Ben's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://www.mountmellickparish.ie/