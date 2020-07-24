Seán Fleming wants to ........get results as a Minister

After more than two decades in the Dáil there was no hanging around for Seán Fleming last week after he was appointed Minister of State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for insurance, credit unions and the financial services.

It may be the most powerful Government Department and that brings a lot of work and responsiblity. The Fianna Fáil man's first job was to get the Senate to pass new laws that will allow businesses access vital EU funds through the Irish banks.

“I was on the job a few hours when I spent over three hours bringing legislation to the Seanad that was being put through the Dáil the day before to provide loans to businesses in Ireland because of Covid-19,” he said.

Working alongside Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, whom he says he knows well, the Laois man will have to try and sort a huge issue that has been a strain for households and businesses - insurance. His brief includes everything from household, car, business, building and public liability which he says is the big issue as it gives rise to big claims.

“There are two big issues. One is the inconsistent level of (compensation) awards,” he said.

While he empasises the independence of judges, he said there is evidence of different insurance outcomes for similar injuries or damage.

“One judge in one court may order €10,000 for an injury and something similar might have happened 50 miles away on the following day to make it €50,000. No business can plan not knowing what is coming down the tracks,” he says.

Another issue is the size of premiums. He says the same goes for premiums and premiums and awards are interlinked.

“People get a shock when they get the big premium increase,” he said.

The issue will see Minister Fleming working across different Departments including working with the former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who now has responsibilty for business.

“It is a thorny issue. There are reports produced by judges, and working groups that are two years old. There's been a lot work done but people have not seen a lot of results yet,” he said.

While he says he may not have the solutions he is clearly not fazed by the issue and the scale of the other work ahead and the Department he is going into. He is savouring the challenge of what for him is almost his dream job.

“In fact everyone said 'Seán you were made for this job'. I'm an accountant. I was Chairman of the Public Accounts Commmittee and I am very well suited to this position. I chaired the (Oireachtas) Finance Committee in previous years. It's a Department that doesn't intimidate me,” he said.

So was he surprised to get the call last Wednesday morning with the offer of the job from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin after his constituency colleague Barry Cowen was removed as Minister for Agriculture on Tuesday night?

“Yes, utterly, utterly,” he said.He said he went to bed on Tuesday night and put his phone on airplane mode so he wouldn't be disturbed. “That's because I was expecting no phone call,” he said.

He said that he told the Taoiseach he would be delighted to serve in Finance when the offer was made.

“Mr Martin did say that he was disappointed that he couldn't give me a position (when the government was formed). My response was I was disappointed too but I took it on the chin like a man. There was a lot of complaints from people around the country from people who didn't get promotion. Seán Fleming didn't voice any public dissapointment. Some have said that may have stood to me,” he said.

As to the circumstances and issues involving Deputy Cowen, he said the issues have not come between him and his constituency colleague from Offaly.

“As soon as I met Barry Cowen in Leinster House on Wednesday, the first thing he did was to congratulate me. I said thank you very much and said sorry for how things have worked out. I wished him and his family all the best. When he got his job, I was one of the first to congratulate him. So we're from two different counties and we've never had a bad word between us. We're both man enough to give each other fellow congratulations,” he said.

He is relucatant to talk about the controversy that led to his colleague's demise.

“It was very difficult. Barry sought more time to put his position and the Taoiseach wasn't prepared to give it. Who was right? I don't know,” he said.

He agreed that the Government has to settle down and get on with the job as the public has run out of patience and wants problems solved.

“Absolutely. Fianna Fáil didn't get off to a good start. There's never been a new government appointment where people weren't dissapointed. Everybody in every team whether it's a sporting team or otherwise, is disappointed if the manager doesn't put him on the first fifteen. It's how you deal with it. I think I was a notable exception,” he said.

So, does the new Minister think it's a crossroads for Fianna Fáil to steady the ship?

“I think it is kind of a cathartic moment. Everyone knows it's difficult but everyone knows we have a job to do. The whistle is blown, we're on pitch, we have to get on with it now and there's no time for looking over our shoulder now,” he said.

Moving back to his own appointment Deputy Fleming agrees that it marks a sense of fulfillment after years of working as a TD since 1997.

“Firstly I'm very pleased for myself but it is very pleasing also for all the senior FF supporters and my family. My phone has practically exploded since Wednesday afternoon. I had hundreds of messages within an hour. I want to thank everybody for contacting me. I've been really overwhelmed by the level of good will,” he said.

His appointment also puts Laois back into the Ministerial ranks following the departure of Charlie Flanagan as Cabinet Minister. There was no job for Flanagan or Fleming in Mr Martin's original Government. So is this good for the county.

“Yes it has to be,” says Minister Fleming who also acknowledged the work done by Minister Flanagan for Laois while at cabinet since 2014.

“The fact that it appeared that Laois was not going to have any voice at government level when the new government was formed was a valid point that was also well made. Hopefully this will help the situation. It's not a magic wand but it is definitely a help,” he said.

There are plenty of local issues that voters in Laois will want their man to deliver now that he has one of the big jobs. None more so than the as yet unresolved future of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.Minister of State Fleming said he wants to be “fully armed” before he meets with the new Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

“I met the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee Monday night (July 6). I have a lot of information to gather before I meet Stephen Donnelly on the specifics. You have to have up to date information. I am not going to put words in the Minister's mouth but I want to be well prepared before I put the case that Portlaoise needs development, not the opposite. I will be putting that case,” he said.

With Laois emerging as a significant county economically with more growth likely, Minister of State Fleming believes that jobs locally are critical. To date, he says the jobs have not followed housing and population growth.

“Employment locally is very important. I drive the road to Dublin every morning as a TD. I find these guys from Laois who are up at 5 am to be on their building sites in Dublin at 7am because trying to get in to Dublin at 8am is impossible with the traffic.

“We want to get more jobs for these people to live and work in Laois. That's more sustainable than everybody on the road or train. Population and housing has increased but the jobs didn't come. It's a big task and it's not a one year or two year one.

“People have used the fact that we're so close to Dublin as a way to attract business out of Dublin. I would say that it has actually worked against us because the big companies have said they can commute up and down,” he said.

He believes Covid-19 may work to reverse this approach by allowing people to work from home, but added that broadband is important and a lot of people have a poor connection. He said it is already in the programme for government that public servants could work one day a week at home.

The TD hopes there will be less commuting if companies also buy into more remote working.Such issues are among the many which the Minister insist he will continue to work on for his constituents. He says he has already been made aware of the importance of the people who elected him in Laois Offaly.

“When I went into the office on Wednesday afternoon I had a one to one with Paschal Donohoe.

“He said it is very important to do a go a good job in the Department but it is also important to keep the balance with your constituentcy and that you do not ignore the constituents. It's the balance of doing a good job in the Department but also working for Laois. That's the big balance that I have to get right,” he said.

The demands placed on him have already materialised.

“Ten TDs came up to me in the first day asking him to meet groups. You can spend your time in the Department doing meetings but I'm more trying to get results,” he said.

His message to constituents is that his constituency office is open and he will be doing the one to one clinics with constituents when it's safe to do so.

To conclude, the Laois TD's appointment is historic as he comes from a family that is steeped in Fianna Fáil. He speaks proudly of his uncle Paddy Fleming who was an unsuccesfull candidate for Fianna Fáil when the party contested its first General Election in 1927.

The new Minister speaks fondly of Paddy as a '”sweeper.” The same Paddy fought in the War of Independence and was famous for his jail breaks. Paddy fought alongside former Taoiseach, Sean Lemass in the fight for Irish freedom.

Lemass would later become director of the Fleming factory in The Swan which was founded in 1932.Another irony which has a link to this historic coalition is that Seán's other uncle Eamon was very close to Michael Collins. However, because they were brothers, he said neither took up arms in the war that was to contribute to the formation of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“They were never divided,” said the new minister. Perhaps the same can be said of the two parties that have now entered Government and will share power for the next five years. Sometimes history does come full circle.