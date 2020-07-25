Laois Offaly poll-topping Sinn Féin TD to lead powerful Dáil committee that probes waste of taxpayer's money

Sinn Féin's Laois / Offaly poll-topping TD Brian Stanley has been appointed as Chair of the powerful Oireachtas Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) which scrutinises how taxpayers money is spent and sometimes wasted by Government departments and other agencies that get public funds.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, TD, herself a previous high-profile member of the committee, announced the appointment.

"I am very pleased to announce that I am appointing Brian Stanley TD as the new Chair of the Public Accounts Committee. This is the first time a Sinn Féin TD has held this important role and is reflective of the change that people voted for in February's election."

She said that the Laois/Offaly TD brings an immense wealth of experience to this position and she has no doubt he will do an 'excellent job' in his new role.

"Brian has held elected office at local and national level for over two decades, represented Laois and Offaly with distinction, and has risen to the challenge of every position he has held.

"The PAC plays a very important role in providing vital oversight of public expenditure. This is more important than ever before, as we face the unprecedented challenges in trying to rebuild the economy in a way which delivers a fair recovery for all at a time of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PAC needs to keep an active watch on the public purse, to hold the government to account and to ensure that we see a benefit to society for every single euro of taxpayers money spent.

"I want to wish Brian the very best in his new role," Dep McDonald concluded.

Speaking after his appointment Deputy Stanley said he is looking forward to leading the committee which scrutinises who spending and sometimes the waste of taxpayers money.

“The PAC performs a very important role in examining how public money is spent. I will work to ensure the highest possible standards in transparency, accountability and oversight in this regard.

“As a left republican party, Sinn Féin wants to see strong investment in public services such as universal healthcare, a top-class education system, childcare and housing. But we also believe it is essential that taxpayer’s money is spent well and that they get value for that investment.

"Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case and in recent years we have seen a number of high-profile cases where public money has been wasted. Examples include the massive overspend on the National Children’s Hospital, the National Broadband Plan and HSE agency staff costs. Many of these issues will remain high on the agenda for PAC in the 33rd Dáil.

"We should also be looking at whether there is value for taxpayer’s money in having 20 Junior Ministers, 3 Super Junior Ministers, and 17 special advisors between the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party Leader.

"I want PAC to be an active watch on the public purse, to hold the Government to account and to ensure that we see a benefit to society for every single euro of taxpayer’s money spent.

"I will do my best during my time as Chair of PAC to ensure that this is the case," he said.

More below of Brian Stanley celebrating with Sinn Féin supporters after topping the poll in Laois Offaly at the 2020 General Election. Picture: Alf Harvey

The Laois-based TD was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 as a TD in the five-seat constituency. He was previously a Laois county councillor and Portlaoise town councillor and commissioner.

He retained his seat when Laois became a three-seat constituency in 2016 and topped the polled when the county was reunited with Offaly at the 2020 General Election.

He was previously Sinn Féin's spokesperson on housing, communications and agriculture but was not appointed to the party's front bench after the 2020 poll.

Dep Stanley has succeeded fellow Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming as Chairman of the PAC. The Fianna Fáil TD was recently appointed as Minister of State at the Department of Finance.

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money. As chairman Dep Stanley will work closely with the statutory independent watchdog of public spending, the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General. It works with the committee by investigating and reporting on spending which the committee then scrutinises in public by calling in agencies to explain in public spending.

Among those to come before the committee in recent times were former FAI CEO John Delaney and Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Arguably, the best work done by the committee was when it was chaired by former Fine Gael TD and Minister Jim Mitchell. Under his chairmanship, the committee began examined wide-scale tax evasion in banks regarding Deposit interest retention tax (DIRT). An inquiry revealed that wealthy customers were facilitated in setting up non-resident (off-shore, international) bank accounts to avoid paying DIRT.

Allied Irish Banks was forced to reach a settlement of €90 million with the Revenue Commissioners in respect of DIRT evasion in 2000.

Thousands of tax-evaders were prosecuted with millions repaid to the public purse in the process.