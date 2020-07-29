Laois not included in €4.5 million greenway cash for 21 counties

Laois is one of only five Irish counties not to get money to develop a cycle and walking greenway, in a €4.5 million announcement today, Wednesday July 29.

Neighbours Offaly, Kildare and Carlow all got grants for the greenways aimed at boosting tourism and making cycling safer. See full list at bottom of story.

Minister Eamon Ryan, TD Minister for Climate Change, Communications Networks and Transport, announced funding of €4.5m to 26 Greenway Projects. The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for Greenways around the country.

Minister Ryan stated: “I’m delighted to be able to announce this funding today, that will support the Greenways Strategy and help local authorities prepare Greenway projects to be ready for construction funding in the coming years. These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling”

He particularly welcomed money for greenways in counties supported by the fund to compensate counties affected by the ceasing of turf production by Bord na Móna. Laois is one of the counties affected.

Minister Ryan added; “I’m particularly pleased that a number of Greenway proposals in the areas supported by the Just Transition Fund have been funded today – these projects in Longford, Roscommon and Offaly will benefit from this funding and follows the recommendation in Kieran Mulvey’s report for greater co-operation between local authorities in the area.”

The inclusion of funding for the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Greenway is particularly important in terms of continued work on a cross-border basis and shows our commitment to “New Decade, New Approach” as set out in the Programme for Government.”

Minister Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Media, Tourism, Art, Culture and the Gaeltacht, also welcomed the announcement: “Greenways can play an important role in supporting local communities to create jobs and bring visitors to areas of the country that might not otherwise experience tourism. As we have seen over the course of the lockdown, people are eager to get out into nature and avail of the stunning scenery in our country.”

Full list of projects given grants.

Barrow Valley Greenway - €150,000 - Carlow County Council

Concept and Feasibility, Project Execution Plan, Project Appraisal Plan and Project Brief for a 38.8 km section from Bagnalstown to Palace East.



Cavan Railway Greenway - €175,000 - Cavan County Council

Options selection for the 26.km section from Ulster Canal Greenway north of Castle Saunderson and with a link to the Cavan - Leitrim Greenway at Belturbet.



West Clare Railway Greenway - €255,000 - Clare County Council

Concept and Feasibility, Project Execution Plan, Project Appraisal Plan, and Project Brief from Ennis to Moyasta.

To bring a 20 km priority section from Kilrush to Kilkee to Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation.



Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway - €80,000 - Cork County Council

Scope, Pre- Appraisal, Concept, Feasibility and Options Selection for a 39.15km section from Mallow/Youghal to Ballyduff / on the Waterford border.



Inishowen Greenway - €45,000 - Donegal County Council

Route Options selection on an 8km section from Muff to Quigley’s Point



Inishowen Greenway - €180,000 - Donegal County Council

Route options selection on a 32 km section from Buncrana to Cardonagh



Foyle Valley Greenway - €115, 000 - Donegal County Council

Route options for a 28.5 km section of the Foyle Valley Greenway from Carrigans to Castlefinn.



Fingal Coastal Way - €200,000 - Fingal County Council

Route options selection for a 21 km section from Newbridge Demesne, Donabate to Fingal county boundary, north of Balbriggan.



Connemara Greenway - €140,000 - Galway County Council

Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 17 km section from Clifden to Kylemore Abbey.



Connemara Greenway - €100,000 - Galway County Council

Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 8km section from Clifden to Derriglimlagh



Quiet Man Greenway - €75,000 - Galway County Council

Concept and Feasibility Design, Project Appraisal Plan – Athenry to Milltown



Grand Canal Greenway - €96,850 - Kildare County Council

Detailed Design, Detailed Business Case, Total Scheme Budget (TSB) and Enabling Procurement for a 38.5km section in County Kildare (11km. Of which has already received funding) from Sallins to Clonkeen on the Offaly border.



Sligo Leitrim Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway - €500,000 - Leitrim County Council

To bring a 75 km section from Sligo Town to Blacklion in Cavan through Statutory Process.



Limerick Greenway ( part of Great Southern Greenway) - €150,000 - Limerick County Council

Feasibility Study & Options Report for a 22km section from Rathkeale to Patrickswell through Adare.



Mid-Shannon Greenway - €60,000 - Longford County Council

Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation, Statutory process and detailed design enabling procurement for a 65.9km section.



Carlingford Greenway - €200,000 - Louth County Council

Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 12.31 km section from the Tourist Office in Carlingford to Templetown Beach.



Mayo Interurban Greenway - €95,000 - Mayo County Council

Concept and Feasibility Study, 60km link from Westport via Castlebar to Ballina



Boyne Greenway & Navigation Scheme - €750,000 - Meath County Council

Feasibility Study, Route Option Selection, Preliminary Design & Environmental Evaluation, Land Procurement / Agreements and Part 8 Planning Process for a 26.5 km section from

Oldbridge Estate Entrance to Navan.



Ulster Canal Greenway - €100,000 - Monaghan County Council

Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 14 km section from Smithsboro to Clones.



Grand Canal to Old Rail Trail Cycleway Link - €60,000 - Offaly County Council

A Feasibility Study and environmental screenings for a key Regional Greenway 26 km link from the Grand Canal Greenway at Ballycommon (Tulare) to the Old Rail Trail Greenway and the Dublin-Galway Eurovelo route.



Shannon Monastic Greenway - €95,000 - Offaly County Council

Feasibility, Consultation, Route Selection, Design and Environmental Screenings for a 28 km section from Shannonbridge in Offaly to Athlone in Westmeath.



Lough Ree Greenway - €100,000 - Roscommon County Council



Concept and Feasibility Study, Project Execution Plan, Project Appraisal Plan and Project Brief for a 68km section of Greenway from Tarmonberry to Athlone.



Sligo Greenway - €300,000 - Sligo County Council

Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 35.5 km from Cooloney Sligo to Bellaghy Cavan.



Clonmel to Carrick on Suir Greenway (Suir Blueway) - €200,000 - Tipperary County Council

To bring a short 1 km section from Gas House Bridge Clonmel to Suir Island Clonmel through the Statuary process stage.



Waterford Greenway Network - €80,000 - Waterford County Council

Options Selection and a Project Appraisal Report for a 38.5 km section from Dungarvan to Cork County boundary west of Ballyduff Upper.



Rosslare to Waterford Greenway - €58,000 - Wexford County Council

To bring a 58 km section from Rosslare Europort to the Bellview connection in Waterford through Statuary Process. This will enable connection the South East Greenway from Waterford to New Ross.



Limerick to Scarrif - €140,000 - Waterways Ireland (covering Limerick and Clare)



Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 41 km section from Black Bridge, River Shannon, Limerick to Scarriff Town Square, County Clare.