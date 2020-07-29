Laois restaurant temporarily closed by Food Safety Authority

A Laois restaurant was issued with a closure order by the HSE last week.

The restaurant in Laois was closed temporarily last Friday, July 24 2020.

The order was issued under Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act 1998 was served on the Indian Prince restaurant and Café, at Unit 16, Kilminchy Court, Portlaoise Laois. The owner was listed as Binoy Sebastian.



The order was lifted four days later on Tuesday, July 28.