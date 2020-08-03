Laois sculptures to thank frontline staff have been stolen

A display of wooden sculptures in Emo, Laois with a message of thanks to frontline workers, have been taken.

The wooden deer at Kennell's Cross were created by local man, retired carpenter Charlie Bourke, 77 who is famed locally for making sculptures from old and reclaimed wood.

They have been reported stolen over the August Bank Holiday weekend, in an online post by his granddaughter Jordan, to widespread local condemnation.

"Who ever robbed the deer’s that my grandad went through the effort to make to thank the amazing front line staff who are doing there upmost to take care of victims of this horrible virus are nothing but ... scum bags...Any information on this will be very grateful" she said.

Last June Charlie told the Leinster Express that he made the pieces while cocooning at home.

"All these people working on the frontline are doing it for a very honourable cause. they're putting their own lives on the line so the rest of us don't have to. They pass by her every day and every night on their way to and from work, so it's a small gesture to let them know that we appreciate them," he said then.

The deer were believed to have been stolen between Saturday evening and Sunday August 1 and 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.