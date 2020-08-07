Indian Ambassador visits Laois

Laois County Council was very pleased to receive His Excellency, Ambassador of India, Mr. Sandeep Kumar to County Laois on Thursday, July 30.

Mr. Kumar was officially welcomed at County Hall by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald and Mr. John Mulholland, Chief Executive.

The Ambassador spent the full day in Portlaoise and met with representatives of Laois Chamber of Commerce, Laois Tourism, The Midlands Hospital Portlaoise and private business interests.

A keen arts, travel and sports enthusiast Mr Kumar made a point of visiting the Dunamaise Arts Centre and Theatre.

Mr. Kumar voiced his eagerness to establish more economic and cultural connections between Laois and India and was fulsome in his praise for the way in which Irish communities came together to support the ongoing effort to suppress the public health pandemic.

He also acknowledged the supports give by Irish people to the many members of the Indian community over recent months and reflected on the generosity of spirit shown by this country to his fellow citizens.

On signing the Visitors Book at Áras an Chontae Mr. Kumar stated that “he was very committed to enhance partnership with Laois County Council at all levels, post Covid making opportunities out of challenges.”

Cathaoirleach Catherine Fitzgerald was very happy with the engagement and responded that Laois County Council “will encourage any opportunities and support any initiatives that will further develop our bonds of friendship, expand our mutual understanding and explore economic and cultural activities between our communities”.