Laois woman living in Beirut describes devastation and chaos in wake of massive explosion

A Laois woman living in Beirut has described yesterday's massive explosion in the city and the scale of its destructive aftermath.

Niamh Fleming Farrell runs a cafe bookshop in the heart of the Lebanese city, about three quarters of a killometre from Tuesday's explosion. She has lived in the city since 2009. She spoke to RTE's News at One today.

At the time of the blast, the bookshop was closed due to lockdown, but Niamh and a friend were in the shop at the time.

"Thank goodness we weren't open, because if we were full of customers, there would have been serious injuries.

"I heard a sound and it was like the sound barrier being broken. I walked towards the door and that's when the second blast happened. I was thrown back, I'm not sure how far.

"I have some significant back bruising and a bump to the head. Allegedly I lost consciousness for a little bit. I had a CT scan last night and everything's okay.

"In the immediate aftermath, I suppose adrenaline kicks in and we walked out of it not realising the scale of the destruction. We were very lucky to walk out of it.

"The whole place is in chaos. It's incredible how far this has extended. Every single building and shop window has had their windows and shutters blown off."

As to her own shop, Niamh said the doors and windows are gone. "We had big bright windows with small panes of glass. They are all gone, there's not a single one left. Bookshelves and everything in the shop was knocked over."

Niamh hopes the business can re-open at some stage. "I don't know. I hope we can. We are a few years here and we were a centrepoint to the area. I don't know if insurance will cover it. This has happened in the midst of a massive economic crisis during a pandemic.

"We are down here today for the clean up effort and I still don't understand the scale of it. The damage is not localised, it is half the city, street after street," she stated.

It's believed that a stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut's port was behind Tuesday's blast. To date it's estimated that 100 people have been killed, 4,000 people injured and 300,000 left homeless.