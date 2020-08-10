Irish Water reminds Laois Offaly town that water restrictions continue

Irish Water and Laois County Council have issued a reminder to customers in Portarlington that nightly water restrictions remain in place from 10pm until 6am.

"These essential restrictions are required to allow treated reservoir levels to restore each night to maintain a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours. As the network refills, it may take 2 – 3 hours for normal water supply to be fully restored to all impacted customers.

"Irish Water continues its appeal to customers in Portarlington and surrounding areas to conserve wherever possible while continuing to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing. While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath, using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use," they suggest.

Irish Water is also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required. Customers can find more tips on how to conserve water on the Irish Water website at www.water/conserve.

"Irish Water continues to work with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

"Irish Water and Laois County Council regret any inconvenience caused by these necessary night time restrictions," the organisations say.

Further information is available on the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie or by calling the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare.