New Further Education and Training Centre for Rathdowney

Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) has reached agreement with the Diocese for the use of Rathdowney National School as a Further Education and Training Centre for an initial four-year period.

The former Church of Ireland primary school closes officially at the end of August.

Welcoming the decision, Cllr. John King, an LOETB Board member, said the new Centre will be a great boost to the town.

"The facility is in excellent condition and the plan is to provide a range of part-time courses as a starting point. It will great for the community to have access to further education and training locally."

Cllr. King added that the Centre was a commitment by LOETB to develop services in Rathdowney and he thanked Chief Executive Joe Cunningham and his team for all their work in securing the agreement.