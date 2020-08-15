Audi A1 Citycarver: A premium product in a compact package

It would seem that buyers of premium brand cars like what Audi are producing these days.

Irish buyers are voting with their wallets as more and more choose an Audi over a BMW, Mercedes or Volvo.

So with this in mind I have been road testing the all new Audi A1 Citycarver. A rather unusual name? Maybe.

Prices for the new A1 Citycarver start at start at €30,150 but quickly rise as you get tempted by the options packs available and higher than basic trim levels. This weeks test car is the A1 Citycarver 30 TFSI 6-speed manual.

Has it any street cred?

This is a very stylish compact car. The style of the new A1works very well with that distinctive Audi family face with deep set front grille and LED daytime running lights. It certainly looks a premium product and has a very appealing sporty style. I love the optional black roof.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin looks and feels very good indeed. The quality of everything immediately impresses. It is so good you could be sitting in an A4 or A6.

Audi did not cut corners where quality is concerned unlike some rivals whose small cars do not feel up to the quality of their larger stablemates.

I like the centre console which includes a very good high resolution touchscreen and is angled towards the driver while the new A1 Citycarver can also be specified with Audi’s impressive digital i-cockpit.

The Citycarver is very highly specified and boasts all the creature comforts you might only expect in an Audi.

The test car was fitted with many options I simply cannot list them all here, but the price tag of those options came to a tidy €5,928 so you see what I mean when I say the purchase price rises rapidly as you tick the options box!

What’s under the bonnet?

My test car was powered by the well tried and tested 1.0 TFSI petrol power plant from the VAG group.

Mated to a very slick 6-speed manual gearbox the combination works very well indeed.

Producing 116 bhp this 1.0 turbo petrol is a nice fit for the A1 Citycarver endowing it with good acceleration, a rather nice sound from that 3 cylinder and a decent level of performance.

Road tax for the year is €200 and over some 600km of testing to proved economical too burning 5.9 litres of petrol per 100km.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The new A1 Citycarver feels like a much larger car around you than its external dimensions would suggest.

It handles very well and rides our roads with an impressive degree of comfort and refinement let down only by a degree of tyre road from more coarse tarmac surfaces.

I really enjoyed the way it drives. It feels sporty and a bit more interesting than your average 5-door hatchback.

Verdict

I would have to give the new Audi A1 Citycarver top marks for quality and style.

My test car was priced at €30,150. However when you include the options fitted to my test car the price rose rapidly to €35,578.

So the message here is clear. Be selective when you are ticking the “optional equipment” part of the car build menu.

However, at its entry price plus some judiciously selected options you will have an absolutely superb, high quality, 5-door hatch.

The new Audi A1 Citycarver gets my top recommendation. Lovely car!