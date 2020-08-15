LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Laois as 200 cases confirmed nationally and warning on multiple clusters

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois.

The six are part of the 200 new cases announced today.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 14th August, the HPSC has been notified of 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

103 are men / 96 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

25 cases have been identified as community transmission

56 in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, 8 in Limerick, 6 Laois, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath and the rest of the 20 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. COVID-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”