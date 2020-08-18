BREAKING: Covid-19 outbreak at Glanbia plant in Kildare

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a Glanbia food group factory in Co Kildare.

Four members of staff have tested positive for the virus in the Ballitore facility.

The company said the health and safety of employees, customers and suppliers is its top priority.

Kildare had the most Covid-19 cases of any county in yesterday's daily figures - 26 of a national total of 56.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to consider new restrictions following an emergency meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday in response to an increase in virus cases in recent days.

A Glanbia statement on the outbreak said today:

"We are working closely with local health authorities and following all appropriate advice.

"Glanbia Ireland immediately activated contact tracing procedures and the company’s health and safety and quality teams have implemented all the appropriate processes.

"Since March, we have managed the challenges arising from coronavirus with a dedicated crisis response team in place to ensure that our 2,000 people in Ireland are protected and that we continue the important service of producing food products and ingredients to serve our consumers, customers shareholders and communities."

Glanbia said it has has implemented detailed site protection plans and protocols at all of its locations and is managing health and safety through measures such as temperature checking at point of entry on site; heightened cleaning and sanitation; social distancing across operations; personal protective equipment (PPE); perspex partitions where appropriate, remote working where possible and limiting site access to essential personnel only.

The statement added: "This is in addition to the stringent hygiene measures followed throughout our entire supply chain, including operator measures and sanitation of equipment in all of our production facilities which are fully operational.

"Please be assured Glanbia Ireland is continuing to monitor this situation on a proactive basis and are taking all appropriate measures."

Glanbia said any staff who contract Covid-19 at the facility and anyone required to self-isolate will all continue to be paid.