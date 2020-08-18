Laois councillors to have high noon video call with Health Minister

A delegation of Laois county councillors are set to have a video call with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly this Wedneday at 12 noon.

The call will discuss the Covid-19 restrictions imposed on Laois. The meeting was organised in the wake of the special county council meeting last week.

The Laois delegation comprises Cllr Fitzgerald (FF), Cllr Conor Bergin (FG), Cllr Paschal McEvoy (FF), Cllr Ben Brennan (IND) and Cllr Thomasina Connell (FG).

It's understood the councillors are seeking an end to the temporary lockdown as well as a lifting of restrictions at midnight this Friday as was originally announced, rather than midnight on Sunday August 23, which is the current confirmed date.