Updates figures detail spread of Covid-19 across Laois

The geographic spread of Covid-19 across Laois is detailed in new figures released on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub.

The data is contained in the updated electoral district map which is available on the Data Hub. The figures were updated last week following a hiatus since last June and are up to Wednesday, August 12.

The electoral district breakdown shows that Portlaoise has the highest number of cases at 91. This is broken down into Portlaoise Rural which has 81 (an incidence of 502 per 100,000 people), while Portlaoise Urban has 10 (257 per 100,000). Clondarrig has 15 (801 per 100,000)

Portarlington North ED has 23 (956 per 100,000 people) while Portarlington South has 28 (392 per 100,000).

Emo is one of worst affected areas with 27 cases, which amounts to an incidence rate of 2,156 per 100,000 people. The Direct Provision centre at the Montague is in this area.

Mountmellick has 19 cases (634 per 100,000)

Other areas include Ballybrittas – 10 (779 per 100,000); Stradbally – 10 (553 per 100,000); Borris – 9 (533 per 100,000); Abbeyleix – 7 (251 per 100,000); Mountrath – 5 (210 per 100,000) and Castletown – 5 (645 per 100,000).

Other areas recorded fewer than five cases including Borris-in-Ossory, Durrow, Rathdowney, Errill and Donaghmore.