Laois councillors meeting with Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly is cancelled

A meeting schedule for this Wednesday between a delegation of Laois county councillors and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has been cancelled.

The councillors were due to have a video call with the Minister at 12 noon to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions imposed on Laois. The meeting was organised in the wake of the special county council meeting last week.

The Laois delegation was to have comprised Cathaoirleach Catherine Fitzgerald (FF), Cllr Conor Bergin (FG), Cllr Paschal McEvoy (FF), Cllr Ben Brennan (Ind) and Cllr Thomasina Connell (FG).

It's understood the councillors wereseeking an end to the temporary lockdown as well as a lifting of restrictions at midnight this Friday as was originally announced, rather than midnight on Sunday August 23, which is the current confirmed date.

Cllr Thomasina Connell tweeted her disappointment at the cancellation. "I had hoped to raise various matters on the recent #LaoisLockdown to include why such a blunt instrument was used," she said.