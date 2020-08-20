Power outage in Laois town after Storm Ellen

One Laois town remains affected by a power outage this morning after Storm Ellen whipped across Ireland overnight.

While almost 200,000 customers remain without power around the country, Laois has escaped largely unscathed.

Below: The number of outages across Ireland this Thursday morning.

There are 49 electricity customers without power, in Rathdowney in south Laois.

ESB Networks has estimated the time for power to be restored as 3.45pm this Thursday evening August 20.

The fault was first reported at 12:38am this morning.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," ESB Networks says.

See their Power Check map here.