Majority against re-imposed restrictions - Leinster Express Poll

A clear majority of Laois people do not believe that the county should have been the subject of the restrictions which have been re-imposed on it.

The Leinster Express conducted an online poll last week, asking the question: Do you think all of Laois should be in lockdown?

The poll opened ran throughout the week.

A majority of respondents - 63% - voted that they did not think the the county should be in lockdown.

25% said that parts of Laois nearer the outbreaks should have restrictions but not the entire county.

12% believed the restrictions should be in place

A meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is taking place later today (Thurday, August 20) to consider whether the restrictions in the three counties should be lifted.