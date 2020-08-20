Laois pubs take part in #supportnotsympathy campaign

A number of Laois publicans joined in a national social media campaign last Saturday to highlight the impact that the closure of pubs due to the Covid-19 crisis is having on their businesses, staff and future.

The campaign, with the #SupportNotSympathy hashtag, began trending on Saturday morning. Pubs in Laois Offaly and Kildare have been especially hard hit due to the reimposition of restrictions in the three counties last week.



The campaign asked people to take a photo outside their premises on Saturday and post it to social media, in a show of solidarity with affected owners.

In their posts many of the publicans added a brief synopsis of how the closure of business is affecting their lives.

Pauline and Sean Bergin of the Camross Inn wrote, “We would not have believed in March that we would be writing this 5 months later from behind what remains closed doors.

“While we have used this time to our advantage to give the place a spruce up, with a few surprises!!, we cannot wait to reopen and welcome you all back.”