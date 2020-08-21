Glamping proves a popular staycation choice for Laois people amidst renewed restrictions

The shock announcement of the three county lockdown sent residents, tourism businesses and staycationers into a spin, as hotels closed and county borders were blocked.

For Glamping Under The Stars, a fairytale glampsite in Ratheniska, it was a heartbreaking time, as the small business had to once again cancel and refund bookings, having invested heavily in making the site super safe and compliant with social distancing requirements.

Holidaymakers and hen parties from all over Ireland were devastated to have their trips cancelled for a second time, while glampsite owners, Kyra and Barry Fingleton, counted the cost of further losses in a year that has already seen similar businesses close.

As news of the restrictions sunk in, the phone started ringing, with local people begging to book into the glamping facility, which offers a mix of bell tents, wood lodges and a shepherd’s hut – each with private bathroom and cooking facilities.

“Local people who had their bags packed for a break in Galway, Kerry and Cork now couldn’t go.

“Their families were disappointed, and they wanted to book in with us – if only for a couple of nights – to treat themselves and soften the blow,” Kyra explains.

“I must have had at least 50 enquiries by Saturday lunchtime! The demand and support from local people was phenomenal.”

Many local folk had seen Glamping Under The Stars on social media, but never booked because it’s right on the doorstep.

Suddenly, it made sense for Laois people to holiday in Laois. And a completely socially distanced glamping adventure with a private campfire for toasting marshmallows with the kids was very appealing.

Initially, it was difficult to get clarity on whether or not the glampsite was permitted to reopen.

With lockdown announced on a Friday evening, Failte offices were closed, and very little detail was provided to businesses in the three counties.

The Fingletons tried to contact local politicians and sought advice from their local Chamber of Commerce, which was incredibly supportive, but could not get the answers the glampsite needed.

Finally, by Tuesday evening, during a conversation with a representative of Failte Ireland, the Fingletons were told that, under the terms of the localised lockdown, reopening the glampsite to local people was “at the discretion of the business2, rather than a complete no no.

Glamping Under The Stars announced it’s reopening just for Laois people that night, and received the most incredible support, both from local people and businesses, and from regular guests. The lockdown period was fully booked with locals with 24 hours.

“The phones were ringing constantly and the Facebook post we shared went absolutely mad!

“It reached over 80,000 people! For a small business like ours, it was pretty overwhelming, but so positive and uplifting after the shock of having to shutdown just a few weeks after reopening.”

Kyra hopes to reopen Glamping Under The Stars to guests across Ireland at the end of the two week lockdown period.

“We have been absolutely stunned by local support.

“And we’ve had loads of comments from people outside the county, especially Kildare and Offaly, wishing they could join us.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone else back to lovely Laois as soon as it is possible”, she says.