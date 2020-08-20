JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Accountancy positions with WOODS & Partners

WOODS & Partners Chartered Accountants & Registered Auditors

NOW WITH OFFICES IN PORTLAOISE



Woods and Partners is one of the leading Chartered Accountancy Firms in Leinster with offices in Portlaoise (new), Dublin and Kells, Co. Meath.

We are opening our Portlaoise offices in October 2020 and have opportunities for professionals who wish to develop their expertise in a young, dynamic and exciting firm with long term career opportunities.

The vacancies are:

QUALIFIED CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (2 POSITIONS). We are seeking Qualified Chartered Accountants who want to pursue a career as a Chartered Accountant.

PART QUALIFIED/TRAINEE CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (3 POSITIONS). We are seeking University Graduates who want to pursue a career as Chartered Accountants.

Portlaoise Office: Grattan Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois | Phone: 087-8053322 Kells Office: Cannon Street, Kells, Co. Meath | Phone: 046-9293537 Dublin Office: 2 Dublin Landings, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1 | Phone: 01-2783876.

If you wish to apply for any of the above positions please send a copy of your CV and Cover Letter to info@woodspartners.ie