UPDATE: Delay on plan for an intensive pig unit in Laois

An application to build an intensive pig fattening facility in Laois has been put on hold.

The plan to build four units holding 1,932 pigs in Ballyfin has met with over 100 objections from local people, including one from the five star Ballyfin Hotel nearby which is the area's main employer. Read more here.

A decision on the plan was due to be given this week, but instead Laois County Council planners have sought a further environment report from the applicant, local farmer Garrett Behan.

A Natura Impact Statement has been requested, because of the site's proximity to Special Areas of Conservation which are the Rivers Barrow and Nore.

The applicant has six months to furnish the statement. In the meantime the application is on hold.

The planning office explained details to the Leinster Express.

"There has been a request for a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) as due to the nature of the proposed development which involves the construction of a piggery and all associated site works on a site which is in close proximity to a European Site, namely the River Barrow and Nore SAC, Site Code 0002162 there are Potential impacts on water quality of the SAC during and after construction.

"In accordance with Section 177T(5) of the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended, the Planning Authority requests that the applicant carry out a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) for the proposed development.

"This report must be prepared by a person or persons with the requisite ecological expertise and experience, supplementary as necessary by additional expertise and experience (e.g. geology, hydrology, civil engineering or planning), and produced in a scientifically complete, professional and objective manner.

"The NIS must include all information prescribed by regulations under Section 177AD of the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended and has to be submitted within 6 months of receipt of the notice unless a further period for compliance is agreed in writing with the Planning Authority.

"The time on this application has ceased until the Planning Authority receives the NIS," the planning office said.