Health Minister Stephen Donnelly acknowledges Laois’ frustration with lockdown in meeting with Councillors

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly acknowledged the frustration of Laois people with the countywide lockdown and said he hopes it can be lifted this weekend, in a virtual meeting with a delegation of Laois councilors.

Cathaoirleach Catherine Fitzgerald and Councillors Conor Bergin, Ben Brennan, Thomasina Connell, Pascal McEvoy and Aisling Moran today (20th August, 2020) met with Minister for Health Mr. Stephen Donnelly.

In a meeting lasting one hour the Councillors put their questions to the Minister as relating to the impacts of the temporary restrictions on life and business in County Laois.

Cathaoirleach, Catherine Fitzgerald had sought answers to questions in relation to the underlying rationale and decision making leading to the current restrictions and sought a written response on these matters.

She also requested, in the event of restrictions being lifted, that adequate prior notice be given in order that businesses were afforded sufficient time to prepare for re-opening.

Questions were also put to the Minister in relation to boundary issues, foreign travel, testing and tracing, supports for business and the hospitality industry and reputational legacy for the County.

In a comprehensive response the Minister addressed a number of points and thanked the Councillors for their input and local knowledge as to the impact of the restrictions in Laois.

With regard to why the whole county was placed under restriction, the Minister acknowledged that this had led to acute disappointment and frustration and added he had made the decision with a “heavy heart”.

The decision, however, was based on the medical advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team and the advice was to move quickly on the night of August 7th.

The rise in the number of cases was beginning to pose a threat to life and the local economy. Timeliness and prompt decisive action was critical he said.

With regard to why the whole county was included, the Minister advised that “there was no right answer” and a line needed to be drawn somewhere.

With regard to residents who live and work across county boundaries, the advice of the Acting Chief Medical Officer is to apply judgement. He provided a couple of examples to illustrate the point.

The Minister advised the actions were taken to save lives and businesses in Laois. The transmission rate would not have come down, if measures were not put in place.

With reference to the lifting of restrictions, something that everyone is interested in, the Minister advised that NPHET are meeting today (20th August) to discuss this very issue and that Laois will be considered on its own merits having regard to recent trends.

In responding to questions regarding criteria for lifting the restrictions, the Minister advised there are no hard and fast rules other than to look at factors like transmission rates, community spread, number of clusters and that the decision will be made in the round by NPHET.

The Minister hoped, at a human level, that the restrictions could be lifted this coming weekend but that he will not know one way or the other until public health experts offer their recommendation to Government over the next couple of days.He will act on the advice of public health experts.

Responding to questions about sport culture and leisure, The Minister advised that if and when the measures are lifted, Laois will be the same as the rest of the country.

The reason for the restriction of the number of 50 entrants to the cinema/museum is that it is considered a controlled environment, seats are set out where physically distancing rules apply, wearing of masks is mandatory and the attendeesdo not know each other or socialise as a group afterwards.

NPHET has evidence that while some source of transmission has occurred among players there is stronger evidence that attending sports as a spectator, sharing of cars and people socialising after matches has lead to an increase in thetransmission rate.

In response to questions on testing and tracing, he confirmed that he will revert with the up to date data the Councillors are seeking.

It was the Minister’s view that the testing done to date has saved many lives and jobs in Laois.

He referred to the testing and tracing at the direct provision centres advising that weekly testing of direct provision centres was underway in Laois and around the Country.

In concluding the Minister advised of a list of things that the public can and cannot do.

- Go about your life;

- If you have to go to work, go to work;

- Play and take part in sport and other pastimes;

- Avoid being a spectator at sport for the time being;

- If you have to use public transport, use public transport;

- But do avoid unnecessary travel

Mr Donnelly thanked the Councillors for their contributions and in a final message stated that, without doubt, the efforts and sacrifices made by the people of Laois in the period since August 7th have saved lives and saved businesses around the county.