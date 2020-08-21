Laois Fianna Fáil TD calls for end to Oireachtas golf society

A Laois TD and Minister of State is calling for the end of the Oireachtas golf society, which gathered 81 leading Irish politicians and public figures together for a golfing event and dinner in a Galway hotel last Wednesday, a day after new Covid-19 restrictions were announced for the nation.

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming and Minister of State in Finance tweeted today that he is asking for the society to be disbanded.

"Oireachtas Golf Society should be disbanded immediately. I am asking Ceann Comhairle take whatever steps are necessary," he said this Friday.

Fine Gael Laois TD Charlie Flanagan has not commented on the event, but instead tweeted to ask the public to "stick to the core message".

Stick to the core message. Stay safe. Keep well. #COVID__19 https://t.co/lgJkAfaKjq — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) August 21, 2020

The controversy has led to the resignation today of Dep Fleming's party colleague, the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, along with Fine Gael Leas Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer.

Deputy Calleary first apologised in a tweet.

Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly. In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone 1/2 — Dara Calleary (@daracalleary) August 20, 2020

Dep Calleary had held the job for just four weeks, replacing Offaly TD Barry Cowen who had also resigned after a controversy over a previous driving offence.

Dep Cowen has said he like everyone feels "let down".

"We are all disappointed and let down by the actions of many public reps for attending and breaching guidelines at an Oireachtas golf function in Clifden this week.

"However let that not deter us or take from the patriotic actions of my constituents who deserve great credit and appreciation which is due in spades. I too hope the ongoing efforts of people in Kildare will also yield favourable results."