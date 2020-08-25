A First Day at School like no other - capture the moment and send us your pics
It's First Day at School time again, and this year is like no other!
We'd love to capture this hugely special moment in the lives of every family as they prepare for the big adventure of school.
Send us your special photographs of your little one as they set off on their adventure into school and we will print them in the paper and online.
Please send to news@leinsterexpress.ie
