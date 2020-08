There are 92 premises without electricity in a Laois town today, following Storm Francis overnight.

ESB Networks have confirmed that a fault was reported at 11.18am this Tuesday morning in Rathdowney.

Work is underway to fix it. They estimate that power will be restored by 3.15 this afternoon.

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning continues for Laois and much of Ireland until 9pm tonight.

