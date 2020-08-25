Portlaoise Institute offers a great range of choice for students this coming September

Portlaoise Institute offers great choices for students for September

There are 17 QQI Level 5 courses on offer for students at Portlaoise Institute starting in September 2020. Portlaoise Institute offer courses in the areas of Beauty, Business, Childcare, Digital Media, Engineering, Hairdressing, Healthcare, IT, Nursing, Security, Social Studies and Sports.

We are also delighted to offer two new courses this year, Community Health with Psychology and Nursing Studies with Midwifery.

The benefits to doing course at Portlaoise Institute are compelling.

Many students who complete one of our courses will gain direct employment.

Students who are unsure about progressing to Higher Education can defer for a year to do a course, after which they are better positioned to be assured of the choices they are making.

Furthermore, students who are approved for the SUSI grant, will continue to receive the grant if they progress to Higher education.

We provide Excellent Support services – guidance, literacy and learning support

It’s a winner for more mature students who are nurtured into a supportive learning environment which ultimately leads to more confident, self-directed learners.

Students at Portlaoise Institute receive on- going career guidance support enabling them to make a more informed career/educational decision.

One of the main things students love about studying a PLC course at Portlaoise Institute is that assignments are spread out during the year and we acknowledge every aspect of learning through skills demonstrations and practical assignments, students learn how to do something by actually doing it at Portlaoise Institute.

If you are interested in any of the great courses at Portlaoise Institute, please apply through our website www.portlaoiseinstitute.ie, the application process takes only 5 minutes.

Remember if you any other queries please contact us at portlaoiseinstitute@loetb.ie