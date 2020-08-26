Scoil Phadraig Portarlington all set for back to school

Scoil Phadraig BNS in Portarlington has 600 pupils and 65 members of staff.

Pat Galvin, Principal says the school is taking a two pronged approach to getting back.

“We have put in place all the HSE and Department guidelines. We have left no stone unturned. We have risk assessed everything to make sure everything is safe.

“Our priority is to get everyone back in and get it up and running. We want to get our pupils back in.

“All the social distance procedures and protocols are in place. We have the PPE ordered.

“We have been in touch individually with kids with underlying conditions. We will also be getting advice on that.

“There will be a few children not returning and we are putting things in place for them.

“We emailed all parents today (Wednesday) on procedures and guidelines. There are expectations from parents and we also have expectations of them - they have a big role to play.

“We are also trying to alleviate the fears of kids. Subconsciously a lot of them are worried about the virus.

“We have reduced the yellow signage which can be intimidating and replaced it with more child friendly signage. Our policy is less is more.

“Our priority for our staff is also for their safety. We have been in constant touch with them and are guided by GPs and consultants.

“Safety is paramount. We will be giving no homework for the first few weeks. Pupils can bring in their lunches.

“There will be an area for parents outside the school. All meetings will be by appointment only.

“We will see how things are. It will be a day to day kind of thing.

“We are fortunate in many ways. Our new astroturf pitch is nearly ready. We are surrounded by Portarlington GAA pitches and we can use these at break times.

“We are very lucky in that we have a brand new school, with big classrooms and a big hall area. We have the facilities to consume it.

“We will have face to face meetings with parents who have concerns.

“Five to ten per cent of pupils will have a need and will require special intervention,” he acknowledged.

Covid-19 Response Plan

Scoil Phádraig has a Covid-19 Response Plan in place.

The Board of Management and all school staff are responsible for the implementation of this plan and a combined effort will help contain the spread of the virus.

We will:

- continue to monitor our COVID-19 response and amend this plan in consultation with our staff

- provide up to date information to our staff and pupils on the Public Health advice issued by the HSE and Gov.ie

- display information on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and correct handwashing techniques

- agree with staff, a worker representative who is easily identifiable to carry out the role outlined in this plan

- inform all staff and pupils of essential hygiene and respiratory etiquette and physical distancing requirements

- adapt the school to facilitate physical distancing as appropriate in line with the guidance and direction of the Department of Education

- keep a contact log to help with contact tracing ensure staff engage with the induction / familiarisation briefing provided by the Department of Education

- implement the agreed procedures to be followed in the event of someone showing symptoms of COVID-19 while at school

- provide instructions for staff and pupils to follow if they develop signs and symptoms of COVID-19 during school time

- implement cleaning in line with Department of Education advice

All school staff will be consulted on an ongoing basis and feedback is encouraged on any concerns, issues or suggestions.

Safety Measures

The school has an extensive list of safety measures in place and this is broken down under a number of headings including, Planning and Systems, Staff, Training and Induction, and Buildings and Equipment.

Control measures including Hand and respiratory hygiene and physical distancing.

Under Planning and Systems for example a Lead Worker Representative has been appointed to keep up to date with the latest advice from Government and Department of Education, to ensure that advice is made available in a timely manner to staff and pupils and to adjust our plans and procedures in line with that advice?

Physical distancing

In each room the teacher’s desk will be at least 1m and where possible 2m away from pupil desks.

In each room pupils would be at least 1m away from each other.

There are allocated work stations to the same staff and children rather than having spaces that are shared.

From 3rd class upwards we have structured pupils and their teachers into Class Bubbles (i.e. a class grouping which stays apart from other classes as much as possible) and discrete groups or “Pods” within those class bubbles to the extent that this is practical.

We will be taking steps to limit contact and sharing of common facilities between people in different Class Bubbles (and Pods within those class bubbles) as much as possible.

Pod sizes to be as small as it is likely to be reasonably practical in the specific classroom context.

To the greatest extent possible for pupils and teaching staff will be consistently in the same Class Bubbles acknowledging that this will not be possible at all times.

Where possible different class bubbles will have separate breaks and meal times or separate areas at break or meal times.

We will be making arrangements to limit interaction on arrival and departure from school and in other shared areas.