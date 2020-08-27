Retired Laois journalist at Galway 'golfgate' ends assocation with RTÉ

A Laois native and RTÉ journalist who was among the 81 at the Oireachtas golf society dinner, will not now be returning to the airwaves.

Last Monday August 24, after a meeting between RTÉ and Sean O’Rourke, the national broadcaster announced that it was mutually decided that Sean would not proceed with plans for future projects with RTÉ.

"RTÉ would like to thank Sean for his enormous contribution to broadcasting and wish him well with his future plans," they said.

Portlaoise born Sean O'Rourke said he must call himself to account.

"I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions. Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves."

Sean O'Rourke retired from the RTÉ Radio Today show last May with another Laois RTÉ journalist Claire Byrne taking over the show this week, after Sarah McInerney had filled the seat ably over summer.

Last April O'Rourke announced his retirement, after a long and distinguished career in journalism. Read that story here.