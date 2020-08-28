LATEST: 127 new cases of Covid-19

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 27th August, the HPSC has been notified of 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

70 are men / 57 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

52 in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, 8 in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional 8 people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are COVID free.”