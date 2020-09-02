Laois Hire is proud to be supporting 'Feed Our Homeless' charity

Feed Our Homeless is a non-profit, non-government funded charity that does incredible work supporting those struggling and in danger of homelessness.

Their fantastic team of volunteers work around the clock pouring endless effort & heart into their work.

They run day a Day Outreach programme 3 times per week and a Nightly Outreach programme in Dublin every single day, 365 days a year.

They also support the elderly and families who may be struggling, as well as providing educational workshops to young people around homelessness, drug, alcohol and crime prevention.

The work that goes in behind the scenes to run this operation is phenomenal, and Laois Hire are very proud to support them and help in any way they can.

Most recently, they have donated sleeping bags and PPE gear to help their volunteers continue their great work.

If you would like to help Feed Our Homeless continue to make a difference to the lives of those affected by homelessness, or to find out more about their work, please visit their website: feedourhomeless.ie