IFA post for Laois suckler and beef farmer

Declan Hanrahan has been elected Vice-Chairman of the IFA National Livestock Committee.

A suckler and beef farmer from Borris-in-Ossory, he is the livestock representative for Laois.

In keeping with Government guidelines for COVID-19, a postal ballot of the Committee members was held.

It was the second election held in recent months by postal ballot. Kevin O’Boyle was elected Chairman of the National Liquid Milk Committee.

Declan Hanrahan succeeds Brendan Golden, who is now the Chairman of the National Livestock Committee.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Chairman on the many issues facing beef farmers," said Declan.

“The key priority for the Committee is to secure a fair price for beef farmers that reflects their work and investment. The shape of the next CAP will also be very important as it has to recognise the income difficulties in the sector,” he said.

As Vice-Chairman of the National Livestock Committee, Declan Hanrahan will attend meetings of the IFA National Council to represent beef farmers.