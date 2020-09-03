Sponsored

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: General Practice Nurse and Medical Secretary required

Reeves Dr Anthony J MRCGP
Convent Lane Athy Co. Kildare

Require the following

1)

 General Practice Nurse.

Athy. Co. Kildare

14hrs per week approx.

To commence Sept 2020

Fully computerised practice

Please contact drajreeves@conventlanesurgery.com

 

2)

Medical Secretary – Part time.

Athy. Co. Kildare.

Flexible hours essential.

Fully computerised practice

Experience in medical practice admin  essential

To commence Sept 2020.

Please contactdrajreeves@conventlanesurgery.com  