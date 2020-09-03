Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITIES: General Practice Nurse and Medical Secretary required
Reeves Dr Anthony J MRCGP
Convent Lane Athy Co. Kildare
Require the following
1)
General Practice Nurse.
Athy. Co. Kildare
14hrs per week approx.
To commence Sept 2020
Fully computerised practice
Please contact drajreeves@conventlanesurgery.com
2)
Medical Secretary – Part time.
Athy. Co. Kildare.
Flexible hours essential.
Fully computerised practice
Experience in medical practice admin essential
To commence Sept 2020.
Please contactdrajreeves@conventlanesurgery.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on