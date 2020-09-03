Puppies seized from driver and impounded by Laois Gardaí

Three little terrier puppies have been seized and taken to Laois dog pound after Gardaí discovered them during a traffic stop.

The white pups were in a pet carrier in a car that was stopped in Abbeyleix this Thursday September 3.

Gardaí are now investigating.

"Our colleagues in Abbeyleix stopped a car and found these 3 puppies. They were found in the car following a routine traffic stop. The incident is under investigation and the pups are in the care of Laois Dog Warden."