Two men charged after cannabis seized in Laois and Kerry

Gardaí have seized approximately €80,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two men following the search of two separate vehicles in Kilgarvan and Portlaoise on Sunday, September 6.

Members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local Gardaí, carrying out an intelligence lead operation stopped and searched a vehicle in the Kilgarvan area at approximately 1pm.

Cannabis to the value of €60,000 was discovered and seized. A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bantry Garda Station where he has since been charged. He is due to appear before Skibbereen District CourT today.

In a related operation a second vehicle was stopped and searched in the Portlaoise area.

€20,000 worth of cannabis was discovered and seized. A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and has since been charged in relation to this incident. He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on September 24.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.