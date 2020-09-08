Leaving Cert success across Laois

About 900 Laois students collected their Leaving Cert results on Monday, not at their schools but all online, in what is the strange end of their even stranger final year in secondary education.

The results went straight to students instead of the schools, but Principals across the county were busy checking and reported general satisfaction with the calculated grade system used this year, saying it reflected the expected grades.

In St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise, three students reached over 600 points, Tomás Dunne, Rian O'Connell and Jordan Ikpomwen, while 21 of the 160 got over 500.

Maura Murphy is principal. “We are really happy, luckily we had a set of students who had consistently worked through 5th year. This was no walkthrough, the exam stress was exchanged for another equal stress, the students had to live with what they had or hadn't done. But they all got pretty close to what they expected, there were no surprise inflated results so the system did work.

“They are all full steam for college, the alternatives of jobs or emigration are not there now,” she said.

Mountmellick Community School had 80 students sit the exam.

Larry Curtin is Principal. “As with the last number of years we got excellent results, quite a number in the high 500s and one with a perfect score of 625, an outstanding achievement. It's a credit to the hard work by students, but we moved quickly in March and had online video classes from 9am Monday to 4pm Friday. Students got the results that by and large they expected,” he said.

Noel Daly is Principal of Portlaoise College where 90 students sat the Leaving Cert and 11 sat the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

“We are delighted that today has come, it gives closure. They have all done very well. It's been a tough year. In hindsight it was a good decision not to hold the exams in August, schools were not ready. I wish all our students the best, and we hope to bring them in together at a later date,” he said.