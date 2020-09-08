Top Leaving Cert scorers in Laois to study medicine and politics

Some of the highest scoring Leaving Cert Laois students are planning to study medicine as well as politics.

The maximum score of 625 points was achieved by bright Mountmellick Community School student Hannah Ledesma.

“I never expected it, I was so surprised, I am over the moon,” said Hannah, who hopes to study politics and Irish in UCD.

“A lot of my dad's family are politicians in the Philippines, so I was always interested in humanitarian and social justice issues, and I love Irish from going to the Gaeltacht so UCD is the only course offering both,” she said.

Tomás Dunne from Ballyfin also got 625 points. a student at St Mary's CBS, he plans to study Medicine in NUI Galway, with his campus accommodation already secured.

“I am relieved and delighted. It was such a long wait since we finished in March,” he said.

His interest in medicine was bolstered by the Zambian Immersion Trip he was part of last year when the students helped in clinics.

“I hope to maybe travel and help people,” he said, thanking his school for their online support.

Rian O'Connell also from the CBS got 601 points and hopes for Biomedical Health and Life Science in UCD.

“I repeated because I missed out on points for my course last year, so I've got both experiences. It was definitely different this year, it's strange getting results for an exam you didn't do,” he said.

“I can't wait to get to college, after Covid it will be nice to get away,” he said.

Kate Herke from St Fergal's College Rathdowney got 589 points.

“I'm really happy, especially with my A1 in chemistry. I hope to do medicine in UCC. There has been a lot of talk that points have risen for everyone,” she said.

Shewants to be a doctor.

“I always had my mind set on medicine, everyone is telling me I'm crazy, but I want to work as a doctor in a hospital,” she said.

The past six months were difficult she said.

“There was so much uncertainty. My teachers really tried to keep in contact but it has been a very difficult experience,” Kate said.