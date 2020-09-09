Brexit set to be on the agenda of Laois Offaly TD in new role

Brexit and the working conditions of Irish Defence Force members are set to be high on the agenda of a Laois Offaly TD who has been picked to lead a committee that scrutinises the work of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Department of Defence.

Charlie Flanagan, who has served as Minister for Justice and Foreign Affairs, is the new Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs & Defence. TDs and Senators will sit on the committee.

The Laois-Offaly Fine Gael TD said he was 'delighted' to have been appointed Chair of the Committee and is "looking ahead to busy challenge on a range of international and defence pursuits".

As Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, TD, will be answerable to Dep Flanagan's committee.

While Brexit is set to be a hot topic for Dep Flanagan, the working conditions of soldiers is sure to be a priority.

Dep Flanagan is the second Laois Offaly TD to be chosen to lead a committee in Leinster House. Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is set to lead the Dáil Committee on Public Accounts.