Laois receives €230,000 to adapt homes for people with disabilities

Laois has received €230,000 to pay for people with disablities to have their homes adapted to help them get around more easily.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming from Laois has welcomed the grants announcement this Wednesday, September 9.

"The Disabled Persons Grant scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

"These grants have a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes," Dep Fleming said.

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has also welcomed the funding announcement.

“The DPG Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability and is designed to help make life at home a little easier.

“For example the funding can be used for items such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, setting up a bedroom downstairs etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding in a home.

“In addition, funding is provided under the Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs). This allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

“This funding is designed to improve housing conditions for those who need it most and will help people to live independently in their own homes for longer," he said.

Laois got €206,835.71 from the Department to which Laois County Council must add 10% from the own budget (€22,982) to make a total of €229,817.46

A total of €15 million has been announced by the Department of Housing for the scheme which is overseen by each local authority.

The grants can be sought by anyone in private housing or renting a home. The maximum grant is €30,000.

See the council webpage here for details.