Parking overcrowding headaches at Portlaoise hospital finally set for treatment

Staff, patients and visitors to Portlaoise hospital could soon get some relief from the parking headaches caused by an acute shortage of car parking spaces.

Laois County Council has this week given the conditional green light the Health Service Executive (HSE) to commence the phased expansion of car parking around the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Under plans submitted to county hall in March 2020, the development will consist of phased extensions and alterations to the existing carpark. Apart from more than 240 spaces entrances will also be reconfigured.

Phase 1 will involve the provision of 101 extra paces to existing carparks. This will require the reconfiguration of entrance/exit to existing carparks to south of Block Road entrance and upgrade works and the provision of vehicle access control barriers to the existing Block Road entrance.

Phase 2 will involve the provision of 80 new car spaces to west of the hospital beside the Block Road entrance.

Phase 3 will see the reconfiguration and extension to carpark at Dublin Road entrance including the upgrade of Dublin Road entrance to provide 10 new spaces as well as the reconfiguration, upgrade and extension to carpark to the east of hospital site to provide 51 additional spaces and the provision of vehicle access control barriers.

Map of new parking areas below as submitted to Laois County Council.