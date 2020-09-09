HSE pushes ahead with Chapel conversion at Laois hospital

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is pushing ahead with plans to convert a chapel at Portlaoise hospital into offices for administrative staff.

The HSE has invited bids from builders to reconfigure the former Roman Catholic Chapel of Rest and existing administrative

accommodations at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

The HSE says the ground floor in the main administration building was recently reconfigured to provide outpatient consulting accommodation.

It says the Chapel of Rest is located immediately beside the administration building and outpatient services, but the space is currently not accessible from the building interior

The HSE says the existing north-facing porches and stairs/ramps are to be removed, and a new exterior entrance ramp

installed. It says the ground floor will be reconfigured into a large conference room, sub-dividable into two or three smaller conference rooms, as necessary.

The first floor will become an open-plan office space while a new glass and steel structure will replace the existing one-storey storage room between the Chapel and administration building, creating a new main entrance to the Chapel.

The HSE says this structure will allow for a direct link between the two buildings at two levels and create additional office

spaces with the link itself.

Potential bidders have been told that work will be necessary at ground and first floor of the administration building to provide accessible horizontal circulation between the two buildings, with the construction of additional secure hallways and a first floor ramp to manage the change

in finish floor levels.

The reconfiguration of existing administrative accommodations will include the relocation and modifications to a number of existing consulting rooms and other rooms.

The works also include the expansion and upgrade of existing RC Chapel Carpark to provide 40 new parking spaces.

The HSE has told bidder that it envisages the project will take 28 weeks to complete. The tender was published on September and the deadline for final responses is September 25.

Laois County Council granted permission for the conversion in December 2019. Some objections were voiced locally to the development but there were no written objections to the council during the planning process.