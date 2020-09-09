Laois Offaly TD taking reigns of powerful Dáil committee looks forward to meeting with HSE boss

One of the people leading the fight against Covid-19 could be among the first public servants to come before the powerful Dáil committee chaired by Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

Dep Stanley is the new Chair of the Public Accounts Committee which scrutinises the spending of taxpayers money by Government Departments and state agencies. He has welcomed confirmation that the committee will meet next Thursday, September 17 for its first meeting since December 2019 when it was chaired by his fellow Laois Offaly TD, Seán Fleming.

Dep Stanley looked forward to leading the committee which is likely to welcome Mr Paul Reid, HSE CEO as one of its first guests.

“Considering the PAC has not met since last December, as the new Chair I have made it a priority over the summer recess to ensure that the Committee is in a position to hit the ground running.

“It is also important that the PAC wastes no time in getting on with its work of being a watchdog for the taxpayer, which is why I have arranged five provisional meetings for the Committee, subject to the members' agreement.

“If agreed by the Committee, our first guest will be Paul Reid of the HSE, followed by the Department of Health and NAMA, followed by the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure in late October after the budget.

“As the Chair of PAC, I want to work with all the members of the Committee to ensure that PAC performs to the highest standard possible,” he said.

In a statement, Dep Stanley said the PAC is set to be the first Oireachtas Committee up and running in the new Dáil term and will be in a position to use the Seanad Chamber for its initial meetings.

