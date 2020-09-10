Giving Light & Hope Walk for Teac Tom going virtual in Castletown

The Giving Light & Hope Walk in Castletown is going virtual this year.

This event is taking place to help raise funds for Teac Tom who provide free counselling services to families in Laois who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a loved one through suicide and support those who struggle with everyday life.

To register or make a donation please click on the link

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11390611_giving-light--amp--hope-walk-2020---castletown.html

The organisers are encouraging people to get out this Sunday, September 13 to “Walk and Talk” at a time that suits them with a small group of family/friends in Castletown or another preferred location.

If they wish they can wear orange, which represents HOPE and post their pictures to our Facebook page using @givinglightandhope2020