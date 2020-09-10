Abi's masks raise €1,000 for Rathdowney branch of St. Vincent de Paul

Congratulations to Abíodun Oladele who raised €1,000 for Rathdowney Saint Vincent de Paul Society.

Abí is a talented seamstress who used her skill to raise money for people in need during the Covid-19 lockdown. She initially made masks for the other residents in the “Commercial Inn” who, along with her, are living in emergency accommodation in Rathdowney, seeking asylum.

She then provided masks to the local “Meals on Wheels” volunteers and their clients. She subsequently offered to make more masks to raise money for the local Saint Vincent de Paul Society in Rathdowney in association with “Rathdowney Integration Network” (R.I.N).

The project was funded by Laois County Council Covid-19 Emergency Fund 2020. Supported by her friend Olga, Abíodun produced over 200 masks which were sold on her behalf to raise money for the Rathdowney branch of SVP.

When asked about her experience, Abíodun said, “I am a Nigerian, a computer science graduate (bachelor’s degree in computer science). Fashion is about uniqueness of which I have been fond since I was a little girl.

"Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new centre of gravity. I was bullied in my previous job, but fashion is the reason I stand tall because I enjoy doing it every day, creating designs, matching colours etc. Helping people makes me feel good and very happy. The community cares so much about the Commercial Inn residents, that making face masks and selling them was a little way of giving back to the community.”

"Rathdowney Integration Network is extremely proud of Abíodun and Olga’s efforts to help others in need and we commend them for their kindness and desire to help those in need in our community.

"On behalf of R.I.N. we wish Abíodun and Olga every success for the future and thank them for their tremendous efforts!," said the network.