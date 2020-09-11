Two Laois primary schools closed due to major water leak

A large water leak has forced the temporary closure of two adjoining primary schools in Laois.

St Joseph's Girls NS and Scoil Phadraig Naofa Boys NS on Davitt Road in Mountmellick are closed this Friday.

There are about 240 children in each school.

Mountmellick Parish gave notice of the leak on Thursday.

"Notice of Major Water Leak: Both Scoil Phádraig and Scoil Iósaif will be closed tomorrow (Friday 11th) due to a large water leak effecting washing facilities and toilets."

Both schools are expected to be reopened on Monday.