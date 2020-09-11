Laois towns and villages receive funding of €108,000 for essential projects in response to Covid-19

Laois will receive funding of €108,900 for projects under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme, according to Charlie Flanagan TD.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced details of the projects that have been approved for funding under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme that supports towns and villages to respond and adapt to COVID-19.

The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

In the latest allocation of funding by Minister Humphreys, €3.3 million has been approved for 120 projects countrywide.

"The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help Laois towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise," said Deputy Flanagan.

"The projects approved will assist Laois businesses and communities to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. The projects have been identified by Laois community groups and businesses in conjunction with Laois County Council.

"They include projects where outdoor spaces can be adapted for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events and marketing campaigns to entice people back into towns and villages and investment in developing or improving the online presence of towns and villages."

Laois County Council was allocated funding of €108,900 for the following projects:

Ballylinan - Public realm works to include street furniture, landscaping and pathway upgrade to improve attractiveness and accessibility of village - €18,900

Donaghmore - Extension of an existing footpath from Donaghmore bridge to the Mill & Swallows Quarter local community amenity space and the provision of soft planting and formalisation of car parking - €22,500

Durrow - Extension of an existing footpath and the provision of grass verging/soft landscaping and street furniture - €22,500

Shanahoe - Modification and enhancement of public realm outside Scoil Fionntáin Naofa to ensure secure and safe access to the school - €22,500

Stradbally - Repurposing car parking spaces as outdoor spaces (parklets) for public seating and dining and enhancement of other central areas with landscaping and street furniture - €22,500