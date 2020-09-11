LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Laois

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois this evening.

Nationally, there has been 211 new cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 10th September, the HPSC has been notified of 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

100 are men / 108 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission

121 in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 7 in Westmeath, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Laois, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing.

“This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”