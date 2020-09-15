Laois council gets cash to fix up empty homes

Laois County Council is getting nearly €360,000 to refurbish empty or so-called 'void' homes for people on its social housing waiting list.

A total of €359,422 has been allocated by the Department to Laois County Council for the refurbishment of 36 units said a statement from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, welcomed the response to the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme which will see up to 2,500 social housing units across the country refurbished and re-let to individuals and families, struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.

“I am very glad to see such an uptake in the scheme and at such a swift pace. The Department is now in a position to approve applications and local authorities such as Laois County Council can get to work in bringing vacant social housing units back into use.

“I have made it very clear that I want to see works carried out and all units allocated by the end of this year and local authorities will be providing status updates to the Department.

“We know that COVID-19 has had an impact on housing delivery targets this year so the refurbishment and re-letting of voids is vitally important. I would urge Laois County Council to refurbish and re-let their units as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Applications for funding were categorised into three funding streams; standard voids at an average cost of approximately €11,500, homeless voids at an average cost of €17,300 and long-term voids at an average cost of €47,000.