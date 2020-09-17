Laois to host National Ploughing Championships in 2021

The National Ploughing Championships are to return to Ratheniska in 2021, it was announced today.

The venue will host both the National and the World Ploughing Championships in a four-day event. The Championships previously took place in Ratheniska from 2013 to 2015.

"We are hoping it will go ahead,” said NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh.

"It will be a great occasion if it can go ahead. We have to look at it in a positive manner and hope there will be a vaccine months before the event."

“It is a particularly special year as we will be celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the National Ploughing Championships and hosting the World Contest with international competitors and visitors from over 20 countries.

The site in Ratheniska is ideal as it has all of the criteria to qualify as an excellent location with great ploughing ground, easy accessible road network combined with a beautiful scenic setting in the middle of Ireland.

Given the year that everyone has experienced it is wonderful to announce some positive news and with hope we look forward to welcoming everyone to next year’s ‘Ploughing’ in County Laois.”

Ploughing’s Chief Organiser & World Ploughing General Secretary Anna Marie McHugh said “ I would first of all like to take this opportunity to thank all involved for making this year’s digital ploughing such a success this week under unchartered & unprecedented circumstances .

And it is with great delight we welcome all of our international colleagues, ploughers & friends to such a fantastic venue for next year’s 68th World Ploughing Contest in Ratheniska, Co Laois.”